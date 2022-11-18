The YMCA will be hosting its 46th annual Thanksgiving Day Run on Thursday at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.
Three events will be in the morning: a five-mile run, a five-mile walk and a one-mile fun run.
Participants will receive a race bib, commemorative event T-shirt and finisher medal while supplies last.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Online registration will run until Nov. 22, then reopen at the sports complex the day of the event from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
