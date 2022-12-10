’Tis officially the holiday season.
Glowing tree branches, fence posts, and roof peaks tightly lined with tiny colored bulbs that sparkle in the pitch black, cold evening welcome me back home for this highly anticipated time of year. This time of year is special, not just because of the glittering gifts, the glowing lights, or the tinsel-lined trees. The family, friends, and food make the holiday season memorable for me.
The dark nights begin early and test my youthful abilities to stay up past 9 p.m. Sipping hot cocoa by the crackling fire, with a dog on each side of me, I exhale all of the stress from the fall semester. The slowness of winter calms me; now is a time to reflect on the year that passed us by, and for me, at least, it flew by like a windstorm of events. One chapter of my life came to a close as I graduated from high school, and the next one opened as I started college. I went from living with my parents and having a luxurious, spacious bedroom to living with a stranger who quickly became a great friend in a closet-sized box of a room.
I’ve accomplished and grown a lot in a year. I have changed in many ways as my surroundings, friends, experiences, and goals have developed and expanded throughout my first semester of college. But, as I reflect on all the changes, I’m glad one thing remains the same: my family, my home tucked comfortably in the hollow, and my two good boys who never want to leave my side.
