On this final day of 2022, it’s important to reflect on this year’s accomplishments and how grateful our United Way of Southern West Virginia is to our wonderful community. The support we see on a consistent basis is so moving.
For decades, our organization has been one of southern West Virginia’s leading nonprofits and our community’s “resource of resources.” We could not provide assistance, support nonprofit partner agencies, encourage financial education, and instill positive change without selfless support from donors.
We want to thank EVERYONE who continues to extend support our way – whether that’s monetarily or with donations of time, creativity, or tangible items. These donations allow us to continue to serve those in need. In September, we kicked off our 2022-2023 campaign year with an aggressive goal to raise $750,000. As of this past week, I’d like to announce we’re at approximately 73 percent of that goal!
As we gear up for a new year, we want to thank our 2022 nonprofit partner agencies. Our partner agencies work tirelessly through the holiday season (in addition to ALL year long) to help individuals and families with increasing needs. These needs include safety for families and children, child care during the school breaks, food for daily survival, baby formula and diapers, rental assistance, and warm clothes and shelter through the cold. These needs see a spike in demand through the holidays, and we are truly so impressed with all your efforts.
As we reflect on 2022, our United Way of Southern West Virginia Board of Directors and staff are so grateful for the feelings resembling a “return to normalcy” in being able to host traditional fundraisers. The biggest example of this was the success of our Dancing with the Stars event in September, followed by a record-breaking Wonderland of Trees display and auction. Dancers, choreographers, sponsors, tree decorators, spectators, bidders, and volunteers truly showed us acts of selfless service and support.
We are also so thankful for our ability to continually provide resources to those in need. Our major program which allows us to do this is our 2-1-1 Hotline, operated by our local information and referral specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha touches dozens of lives daily by directing them to immediate help in whatever area they need – food, shelter, housing, transportation, employment, rental assistance and much more. We are proud of our 2-1-1 Hotline’s success and continual growth.
As we call it a wrap on 2022, I want to thank everyone who has been an advocate for our United Way’s success. Thank you for your continued support and contribution to positive change. We wish everyone a HAPPY NEW YEAR!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.