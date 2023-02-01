The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will be training new certified Master Gardeners starting Tuesday, Feb. 28.
In-person classes will be Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at a location in either Raleigh or Fayette County to be determined based on the number of students.
Online classes will be streamed once a week via Zoom, Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. This twice-weekly training program requires attendance at all in-person classes. Zoom classes can be watched at home.
Topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management.
Teachers will include professors from WVU, WV Extension agents and New River Master Gardeners. Classes will end June 29.
Following completion of classes, students will be required to pass a final exam and commit to 40 hours of volunteer service to gain certification. Volunteer service will include participation in the several ongoing Master Gardener projects in Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas counties. Programs and activities offered by the New River Master Gardeners and WVU Extension are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, or national origin.
If you are interested in becoming a certified Master Gardener, contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.
