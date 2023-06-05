CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., met with community members Monday in Spencer to officially dedicate the new four-lane Col. Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge.
The bridge is named for Spencer native Ruby Bradley, one of the most highly decorated women in the history of the United States military. An Army nurse, Bradley was captured in the Philippines in the early days of World War II. Bradley cared for fellow prisoners and came to be known as one of the “Angels in Fatigues.” Bradley went on to lead nurses during the Korean War and retired from the army as a colonel in 1963.
“Having Ruby Bradley’s name on this bridge and downtown is an honor to our community,” said Spencer Mayor Terry Williams. “This here today shows how a project works right. Right in the middle of our downtown.”
Built in 1932, the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge carries U.S. 33 across Spring Creek at the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 119. It is one of the busiest intersections in Roane County.
Construction was made possible with funding from the state's Roads to Prosperity program.
