The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to help feed children and provide supervised activities this summer.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations can participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures children (ages 18 and under) in lower-income areas continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer.
Participating organizations must be non-profit entities and may include schools; local, municipal or county governments; libraries; summer camps; youth sports programs; police and fire stations; or places of worship. Organizations approved to participate in this federal program are responsible for managing the sites that provide meals to children.
Organizations interested in becoming a 2021 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling (304) 558-3396. Summer sites will be announced in June 2021.
For more information, contact Christy Day at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at (304) 558-2699 or christy.day@k12.wv.us.