April 30, 1871: Coach Fielding Harris ‘‘Hurry-Up’’ Yost was born in Marion County. He was a tackle on West Virginia University’s football team in 1895 and 1896, while earning a law degree. In 1901, Yost’s first season as coach at University of Michigan, the Wolverines compiled an 11-0 record, including the 49-0 defeat of Stanford in the first Rose Bowl.

www.wvencyclopedia.org