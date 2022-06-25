Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.