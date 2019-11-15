WV Fine Artisans to host jewelry trunk show Nov. 23

WV Fine Artisans will be featuring the work of silversmith Pamilla Ferrell at a trunk show Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After retiring several years ago from an administrative position at the Presbytery of West Virginia, Ferrell decided to explore her creative side through silversmithing. She took classes at the Revere Academy in San Francisco and began making jewelry in her home studio.
A few years later, she was introduced to Russian filigree work. The filigree style of work has become her signature style and she also has added hand-carved, freshwater pearls into some of her newer pieces. All of her work is one of a kind and made from sterling and fine silver. She makes her own filigree wire and also incorporates gem stones in some of her pieces.
Ferrell lives in St. Albans and has two adult children and a cat that adopted her a couple of years ago.
Ferrell’s jewelry will be available for purchase during the trunk show at WV Fine Artisans, 1042 Washington Street E., Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-667-0320.