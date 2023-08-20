The WV Collective is hosting for the fourth time The Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2-6 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.
The festival will feature over 60 artisan beers from more than 30 brewers, such as Weathered Ground Brewery, Freefolk Brewery and Fife Street Brewery.
Guests can indulge in foods provided by area food trucks, peruse arts and craft vendors, and, for those with children, enjoy kids’ activities.
General admission tickets include unlimited beer samples and access to all entertainment and activities.
Live music for this year’s event will be provided by regional acts: The Redline Band, Hurl Brickbat, and The OYB.
General admission is $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event.
Designated driver admission is $10, which includes access with no beer samples.
Kids under 12 enter free.
Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival are available at www.beckleybeerfest.com/ The Great Beckley Beer Festival.
