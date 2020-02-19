West Virginia Archives and History has announced two individuals will be recognized as West Virginia History Heroes during a West Virginia History Day at the Legislature program. The event will be held at the Culture Center on the Capitol Complex in Charleston Thursday, Feb. 20.
Named were
l Brandon B. Bennett of Shady Spring, nominated by the Raleigh County Historical Society
l Andrea Pack of Nimitz, nominated by the Summers County Historical Society
Bennett made a significant contribution to preserving state and local history by organizing and serving as faculty advisor to a team of Shady Spring High School students who raised funds for a marker that commemorates the early history of Shady Spring and the importance of the turnpikes that met there.
Bennett organized an amateur athletic event that generated much of the funding and also co-organized a special media event for formal dedication of the marker in September. This project generated positive publicity for the Raleigh County Historical Society and stimulated student and community interest in local history.
A faithful member for many years, Pack was secretary for the Summers County Historical Society from 2011-18 and has been historian since 2018. She makes arrangements for society meetings and serves on various committees. Pack’s most significant contribution to the preservation of Summers County History is through her online work with various genealogical platforms. She is most willing to help others seeing information about ancestors from the area and has been tireless in posting information for those doing research.