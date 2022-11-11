The Greatest Generation is a moniker given to Americans born between 1901 and 1927. United States Army and Air Force veteran Robert Day is part of that generation and has earned numerous awards and accolades for his service during World War II and the Korean War. At 96 years old, Day is one of the last surviving World War II veterans in the community. Born in McDowell County on Belcher Mountain in 1926, Day lost his father at the age of 10. “My grandfather was a policeman who was killed in the line of duty, and then my father was also a policeman who died in the line of duty,” Day said. “This left my mother, Pearl Day, with seven boys to raise at just the age of 34 during the height of the Great Depression.” During this time, Uncle Sam would begin contacting Day for his help in the war effort. “Back then, we had one teacher for six grades. Then in high school, I got a letter from President Roosevelt saying, ‘Robert, if we don’t have your help, we can’t win this war,’ and after that I was formally drafted into the Army,” Day explained. Back then, an involuntary military draft was enacted to bolster the war effort. “I was an 18-year-old kid trying to make a basketball go through a hoop, then four months later I became a trained killer,” Day lamented. “I was in basic training for about four or five months, then I went to paratrooper school where the sergeant there said, ‘Anyone can jump out of a plane; it’s landing safely that’s the hard part,’ ” Day said with a laugh. Despite the new world that Day found himself a part of now, he still found time to go back to high school and graduate top of his class with honors. By the time he was poised to help lead the invasion of Japan, President Harry S. Truman had authorized use of the atomic bomb, and on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945, the first atomic bomb, nicknamed Little Boy, was dropped on the city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb, Fat Man, was dropped on Nagasaki, bringing the war to a close. After the war, Day was stationed in the Philippines, where he then transitioned from the Army to the Air Force. Around this time, the conflict in Korea began heating up, but Day was already in the service of the United States military. “A lot of people don’t realize that Japan captured Korea in the second world war, and one of my duties in Japan was to help take these captured Koreans back home,” Day said. “When the war broke out, we were already in the process of helping them.” Day would eventually return home, where he would substitute teach in Raleigh County as well as become the pastor for the Church of God, a Pentecostal denomination of Christianity. Day would then go on to reform the American Legion Post 32 Honor Guard, where his regiment would perform military service funerals at over 800 ceremonies. After all this, Day would return to his studies, graduating from college at the age of 79.
World War II veteran recalls military experience
- By Riley McCoy for The Register-Herald
