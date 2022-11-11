Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.