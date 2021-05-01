RHODELL – Stonecoal Junction, site of a six-acre community park near the Wyoming/Raleigh County border, will also be home to the new Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department.
Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) is returning whatever property the fire department needs to the Raleigh County Commission, according to Dewey Houck, RAIL president.
The commission donated the property to RAIL for the park, which will eventually include a kayak/canoe input site, picnic tables, fishing, walking trail, among other amenities.
Volunteers and RAIL staff continued their cleanup of the site, planted flowers, and, with equipment and operators courtesy of the Raleigh County Commission, constructed a rock barrier to block the drop-off into the adjacent 1.5-acre pond, which is also part of the new park.
“We've come a long way from where we started,” Houck emphasized.
“It's a matter of having the equipment and the people to do those things.”
Gary Eskins, pastor of the Rhodell Church of God, was among the Earth Day volunteers.
“It's my community,” Eskins said of his reason for helping with the project. “My church is just around the corner.”
The 5.88-acre roadside park is being developed by RAIL in conjunction with West Virginia University's Fulcrum Project, the Coal Heritage Highway Authority, and the Raleigh County Commission.
Stonecoal Creek and Winding Gulf Branch come together at Stonecoal Junction to form the Guyandotte River headwaters.
Stonecoal Junction will soon boast the first kayak/canoe launch site on the Guyandotte River Trail, one of six created by RAIL, which is based in Mullens.
The park fronts on the Coal Heritage Trail and at the beginning of the Guyandotte River Trail, which extends 160 miles downstream to the Ohio River, near Huntington, Houck said.
Creating the launch point will be phase three in the park's development.
RAIL already has kayak/canoe ports at the MOC in Mullens, at the former Itmann School, at the Guyandotte Roadside Park in New Richmond, another in Pineville, and the most recent in Mullinsville – to complete recreational water travel from Stonecoal Junction to R.D. Bailey Lake.
Kiosks have been installed at several of the more than 20 launch sites along the Guyandotte River Trail, providing historic facts and valuable information about riding the river.
Future phases in the park will include the construction of a pavilion/culture center focusing on the area's rich coal mining and railroading histories, picnic areas, fishing, among other projects.
“RAIL has set its goal of cleaning up and marketing the Guyandotte River and Coal Heritage Trail as a baseline for developing tourism and enhancing economic development,” Houck said previously.
“The plan, in part, is to reestablish the Upper Guyandotte Watershed Association and work toward removing dilapidated houses and trash along the Coal Heritage Trail.
“What we have discovered is that, if we clean up a site, the locals take ownership and keep it clean,” Houck said.
As an indication of that, the park site was initially cleaned up in the fall of 2019. At that time, volunteers removed tons of trash and debris. Upon their return one year later, volunteers removed little more than one trash bag of garbage.
RAIL, in conjunction with other agencies, will develop a plan to clean the mine water so that fishing can become a part of the park offerings.
“We want to try to grow trout,” Houck said.
The WVU Fulcrum Project is a program that gives landscape architectural design students real world training, while they work with local groups to design, plan, and help develop projects focused on community planning and development that encompass environmental management.
The Fulcrum Project students created a cohesive design for the park – after working on-site, collecting feedback and ideas from Houck and other local residents, as well as getting input from the entire project group in Morgantown.
Stonecoal Junction was a hub of activity for many years and Houck believes it can be again.
“You could get on a train right here,” Houck explained of the site, “and ride the train to New York City. You could actually go anywhere in the country by train from right here.”
To collect and exhibit more of the local history, Houck wants to involve more people from the community.
RAIL is also archiving pictures and information on Stonecoal Junction and coal mines within the Winding Gulf coalfields.
Stonecoal Junction sits in the middle of the historic Winding Gulf coalfields, surrounded by nearly 30 coal camps within a 10-mile radius, Houck noted.
At one time, the Raleigh County location was a railroad yard for C&O and an interchange with the Virginian Railroad, he said.
“It was an important passenger train exchange for people from other areas traveling through the coalfields,” Houck said.
Byrd Prillerman High School was also established on the site in 1927 for Black students, Houck said.
“It was named in honor of a former slave, who was an eminent state educator and president of West Virginia State College."
Additionally, the Spider Web, a popular “beer joint,” sat at the intersection of W.Va. Rts. 16 and 33.
“The crossroads that traveled past coal camps in all directions made an excellent place for coal miners to vent their frustrations,” Houck noted.
“Coal miners, many who had returned from experiencing World War II, gathered at the Spider Web to talk about working in water and dust, only getting to work two days a week, union engagement, and other complications.
“A few 03.2 snifters and the juke box bellowing Kitty Wells and Hank Snow were probably the only therapy WW II hard-core veterans ever got and it seemed to work well,” Houck said.