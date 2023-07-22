Having grown up deep in the hollow, surrounded by everything wild and wonderful, I have come to encounter an array of different creatures.
From turtles hidden among the fields’ deep grasses to water snakes sunbathing on the creek rocks, there hasn’t been a day without one of these friends, especially in the summertime.
Although I have been soothed by the sacred owl symphony many a night, I had not yet had the magical pleasure of actually spotting one in the realm until recently.
Dusk was barely approaching as I stepped off my porch for an evening stroll. Making my way down to check on the water snakes, along with Sherpa, who likes to attempt to herd them, I was called upon by a rather close-sounding “hoot” to look up. Less than 50 feet away, she sat, perched on the garden fence post, our very own neighborhood barred owl. I was able to determine the bird was female based on her larger size, flat, heart-shaped face, and seemingly mellow demeanor. The fence post, closest to the forest’s edge, was the perfect location for the large and majestic bird to begin her dinner hunt. It gave us both the vantage point we needed – I could see her, she could see me but, more importantly, take stock of her prospective prey. We both just sat, waiting for what was next.
She stayed long enough for me to admire her beauty and presence but made a very dramatic swooping exit before I made it back with a camera. This short but impressive encounter has stuck with me for days. It was almost as if she were attempting to send me a message. Her brown eyes, deep and wide, shimmering brightly against her cloudy gray feathers, struck me with intellect and strength.
As our thoughtful gazes became intertwined and we locked eyes, I could feel her power overflow within me.
Too soon, the majestic raptor swept back into the dark forest almost as quickly as she appeared. Amazed and in a whirlwind of complete fascination with my close encounter, I felt once again lucky to live in the hollow amongst so many extraordinary woodland wonders.
