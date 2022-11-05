Friday officially kicked off our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 14th annual Wonderland of Trees event.
I want to personally thank the 40+ sponsors who spent selfless hours this past week decorating their amazing trees! I encourage everyone reading this to come see these sparkling, creative, immaculately decorated trees which are now publicly on display at the Summit Bechtel National Family Scout Reserve (SBR) within the JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center. Detailed directions to the venue can be found at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/.
This past Thursday evening was celebrated with a Business After Hours “soft opening” in partnership with the Beckley-Raleigh County and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce. We’d like to thank Optimum for sponsoring this special event! Community members and United Way supporters were able to mingle and enjoy exquisite food from Corner Gas and Grill while surrounded by extravagant trees and the breathtaking mountaintop views SBR offers. This inaugural evening helps initiate the spirit of the season and the NEED for selfless giving during the holidays. The reason for the season is simple: to extend love and support to those in need. That’s exactly what our United Way of Southern West Virginia strives to do every single day.
TODAY (1{#}1{&/num}/{&den}5{&/den}) is “Family Fun Day” at Wonderland of Trees, and I’m honored to have Mars Bank sponsor this event. Trees will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., B&C Kettle Corn will be on site, gingerbread house decorating will happen at 11 a.m. (pre-registration on United Way website), a Kids Paint party will happen at 2 p.m., SANTA will visit from noon to 3 p.m., Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch” will play on site in the theater at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. (free showings), AND Blooms by Bessie’s will host a floral arranging class at 2 p.m. (pre-registration on United Way website). I want to urge everyone to come enjoy a FUN day with your family while supporting our United Way’s impact for positive change.
We encourage all Wonderland of Trees spectators to vote on their favorite tree for $1 per vote. You can vote in person during any open viewing times, or you can cast unlimited votes for your favorite tree any time online at unitedwayswv.org! The anticipation for the announcement of our community’s favorite tree builds as we lead into the live auction evening, which will be Friday, Nov. 18.
Detailed Wonderland of Trees event schedule as follows:
TODAY Saturday, Nov. 5 — Family Fun Day, open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 — open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov, 11 — open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12 — open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13 — open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 — LIVE AUCTION 6 p.m.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
