The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 12th annual Wonderland of Trees event is wrapping up this week and we are thrilled to have shared it with the community again.
Today, the display at the Summit Bechtel Reserve JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to view the trees will be Friday, Nov. 20, opening at 10 a.m. with our live auction starting at 6 p.m.
We are so thankful for the generosity and cooperation of the Summit. They have opened their beautiful facility to us, giving us access to an exclusive venue and provided every manner of support to assist our efforts to host this event.
During what has been a difficult year for everyone in our community, organizing and hosting one of our most well-loved events has been a brief respite against the challenges of 2020. Every trial was met by the staff of United Way as well as the staff of the Summit with an enthusiasm and dedication to safely to successfully host this special fundraiser.
Many of our community partners returned this year to decorate trees and we have seen entries from new organizations as well. The creativity and generosity of our community is fully evident as you browse through the beautiful, sparkling Christmas trees. There are rustic, primitive themes, trees that are inspired by movies and television, one that honors those affected by breast cancer, a tree inspired by Beckley’s Honey Festival and so many others that display the magic and wonder of Christmas and the artistry of our partners.
If you cannot visit in person, each tree has been photographed and is displayed on our website at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/. Online voting is available for $1 per vote, which offers an entry into our drawing for a 65-inch television, provided by Beckley Walmart.
We are also excited to announce that online bidding is available this year. Online bidding is available through our website at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland and will open on Monday morning. You may place bids on your favorite tree until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. The live auction on-site will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.Winning bidders can take their trees with them the night of the auction, or return on Saturday, Nov. 21. For trees that reach a bid of $1,000 or more, delivery is available.
In a season of thanksgiving, we are so grateful to all the community partners that decorated trees, to the Summit Bechtel Reserve for providing a venue to safely host our event and to every visitor, either live or online, who has enjoyed the display. Our fundraising events make connections and provide opportunities to the residents of southern West Virginia to support the services and programs affiliated with United Way.
As always, please consider joining us in living, giving, and leading UNITED!
Contributions to United Way can be made by mailing a check directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, giving securely at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111.