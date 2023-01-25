This is the kind of week that presents almost too many activities for me to even tell you about. This a good problem to have, so let’s save space and get right into it with an event that’s pretty much taking over all of Fayetteville.
● ● ●
Friday, Jan 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29 brings Wizard Weekend to Fayetteville. Wizards and muggles alike will gather to celebrate a magical weekend as the entire town transforms into a magical village. The majority of activities will take place outdoors and involve walking around town, so check the weather and dress accordingly. This year will include more self-guided activities where groups can explore venues and activities on their own including a wizard themed scavenger hunt through town. Laurel Creek Falconry will be there, as well as Roy Moose with the Snakes of West Virginia Presentation. Businesses all over town will also be holding wizard themed activities for folks of all ages. There will be multiple feast events, themed lodging, wizarding tours and more!
Charlie McCoy Park will even be hosting the Fayetteville Quidditch Game on Sunday, Jan. 29. If you own a onewheel, they need you, but players on foot are also welcome. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. on the baseball field. Remember, helmets will be required for riders during the game, and if it’s wet, all participants will be on foot. Bring a broom and dress in your favorite house colors to cheer on your team for the Quidditch Cup.
Creative Juices will be holding a Harry Potter paint party at New River Yoga on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1 – 3 p.m. For $35, you can wander in out of the cold and paint Ron, Harry or Hermione on flower pots. All materials are included, and you may also pre-register.
The Freefolk Brewery is also celebrating Wizard Weekend. They will be serving up the delicious Wizard Speed IPA, a bold hop-forward IPA with citrus flavors and juicy aromas. Chef Eric will be working his magic in the kitchen with items like classic British fish n’ chips with a side of mushy peas. (They swear it’s good.) Also on the menu is English style shepherd’s pie, topped with creamy mashed potatoes. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chet Lowther will be playing live on stage to all the wizards and muggles.
The 304 Food Truck will be in town serving up Harry Potter themed goodies. Cathedral Café will be decorated as the Great Hall with wands, color changing mugs, butterbeer, butterbeer pancakes, and even photo ops on the 9¾ platform. Aurora Coffee & More will be serving hot and cold butterbeer lattes, chocolate frogs, Polyjuice Potion, and much more. You can log onto visitfayettevillewv.com for many more details and events surrounding this huge weekend event.
● ● ●
If the wizard stuff is too much for you on Saturday, Jan. 28, you can always slip over to the Gad Dam Brewery in Summersville. The food and drinks at the GDB will not disappoint, and Aaron Beam & the Do Gooders will be on stage there from 7 – 9:30 p.m.
● ● ●
The Lost Paddle in Oak Hill is also taking a break from the world of wizardry on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a flashback to the ’90’s. Bring your best dance moves and dig into your old clothes for a ’90’s inspired party with Motorcycle Drive-By starting on the indoor stage at 7 p.m. There will be a special prize for the best dressed, and don’t forget that cabin rentals are available as well.
● ● ●
The Ice Queen will be at the Hilltop Coffee Company on Sunday, Jan. 29. She will be telling stories, singing, and meeting all the little ones in the dining room. You can visit their Facebook page, click the link, and reserve your spot for only $3 per person. You can choose from 1, 2 or 3 p.m. shows. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Beckley Children’s Theatre for their upcoming production of “Into The Woods.” Go show the kids a great time, have a coffee and show your support for local art programs.
● ● ●
The Weathered Ground Brewery has three days of talented music lined up this weekend. On Friday, Jan. 27, it’s Allan Dale Sizemore on stage, and on Saturday, Jan. 28, it’s Jeff Ellis. Both of these shows are from 6 – 9 p.m. The music doesn’t stop on Sunday with Matt Mullins from 3 – 6 p.m. Matt once told me he had to tell his stories on stage because he was driving his girlfriend crazy at home with them, so go hear what he has to say.
● ● ●
Matt Deal will be playing at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing on Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. Chetty’s is a great all-around venue if you haven’t made it out there yet. I can’t say enough about the food, the drinks, the view or the great musicians they keep booked. Matt will be packing it up, high tailing it out of there, and speeding across the bridge to Charlies Pub right after this show. They are having Open Mic Night at Charlie’s where Matt is going to try his hand at stand-up comedy. Some people are just show-offs who enjoy poking and prodding at the talentless.
● ● ●
If Mullens is your stomping grounds, Thomas Danley will be at the Rusted Musket on Friday, Jan. 27. The food there is fantastic, the beer is cold, and Thomas plays from 9 p.m. - midnight.
● ● ●
John Covey Cole will be hollering at the Hill N Holler in Lewisburg on Friday, Jan. 27. The food there is fantastic, and John is scheduled to be on stage from 8 – 10 p.m.
● ● ●
You will have two chances to catch The Untrained Professionals this weekend. First at the Pint Pub in Charleston on Friday, Jan. 27, from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Then on Saturday, Jan. 28, they are at Calacino’s in Beckley at 8 p.m. There’s a rumor that the owner of Calacino’s, Jeff Weeks, moved a few things around to play this show for my birthday. If that’s true, let me show my appreciation by inviting you all to join me there for this one.
● ● ●
Whether you are a fan of today’s entertainment, stuck in the ’90s, or really into medieval times, there’s something out there for you. If you are the kind of person who has a tough time finding the right event for you, this would be the perfect week for you to expand your horizons, pick a venue, and get out there into the world. Email me at event’s@register-herald.com if there’s an event you would like my readers to know about, or you have an experience you would like to share. Otherwise, I will see you next week, and stay entertained!
