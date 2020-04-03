Slab Fork native and three-time Grammy Award winner Bill Withers died Monday from heart complications, his family announced Friday. He was 81.
Though Withers lived most of his life in Los Angeles, where he died, he was born in Slab Fork, Raleigh County, and graduated from Beckley’s Stratton High School in 1956. He was the youngest of six children and the son of a coal miner who died when Bill was 13. His parents divorced when he was 3, and Withers moved to Beckley with his mother’s family.
Best known for 1970s hits like “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Withers returned to the Mountain State often for class reunions and visits to the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremonies as recently as 2015, the same year he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Director Michael Lipton said the loss hit him hard.
“It feels like the end of an era to me, maybe the end of a generation,” Lipton said.
“When we first started the Hall of Fame in 2007, he was the first inductee we called because he was, at the time, probably the biggest name who was living, and we really had no idea if he would have any interest in this. He had already won plenty of accolades and awards,” Lipton recalled. “And he said, ‘I wouldn’t miss it for the world.’ And that was kind of my introduction to him.”
Part of Lipton’s initial uncertainty stemmed from the fact that Withers hadn’t performed publicly in decades. In fact, he hadn’t released any music since 1985’s “Watching You Watching Me,” with the exception of a guest spot on a 2004 Jimmy Buffett song. Withers, disappointed with the inner workings of the music industry, had simply walked away from a lucrative career.
But Withers did travel to Charleston and became part of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2007. And he returned to four more ceremonies, simply because he supported the organization. (Withers did own property at Glade Springs for a few years, Lipton confirmed, but he often flew all the way from Los Angeles to Charleston for the ceremonies. He sold the Glade Springs property a few years ago.)
“For the last Hall of Fame ceremony, in 2015, that he attended, I didn’t know he was going to come. And he said, ‘Well, we’re coming. We’re going to surprise you,’” Lipton said. And surprise him, Withers did. “He always would just say, ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to do.’”
Lipton knew Withers no longer sang publicly, so he asked him if he would play the piano intro for “Lean on Me” to close out the ceremony with all of 2015’s inductees singing. Withers, who had just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier that year, obliged.
About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor, Withers told Rolling Stone Magazine in 2015: “I see it as an award of attrition. What few songs I wrote during my brief career, there ain’t a genre that somebody didn’t record them in. I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don’t think I’ve done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia.”
In the Navy
Withers joined the Navy right after high school, at 17, and spent nine years in the service as an aircraft mechanic installing toilets. After his discharge, he moved to Los Angeles, worked at an aircraft parts factory, bought a guitar at a pawn shop and recorded demos of his tunes in hopes of landing a recording contract.
It wasn’t an easy road, Withers told former Register-Herald reporter Mannix Porterfield for a West Virginia South Magazine article in 2007.
“There are obstacles to getting into anything, especially personal services jobs like music, sports, et cetera,” Withers said. “Any time you have to convince someone to invest in you as opposed to all the other people who are seeking the same opportunity, it’s a challenge, and you need some determination and some luck.”
But luck was on his side. Withers overcame a stutter and taught himself to play guitar and piano, suitable accompaniments for the songs he wrote that stemmed from a childhood listening to gospel music at church and country music on neighborhood porches.
“I don’t remember not singing,” he told West Virginia South. “If you are a singer, it’s not something you decide to do. When and where I grew up, there were only two places to sing – church or school. We always sang in quartets, whether it was gospel in the church or doo-wop in the school.”
“Faith is the engine”
In the WVS article, he also discussed his mother’s encouragement and the obstacles he faced along the way.
“I have been alternately encouraged and discouraged my whole life about practically everything,” he told WVS. “Faith prods everyone. No one proceeds in the absence of faith. People proceed in the face of doubt, but faith is the engine, at least in my opinion.”
Faith helped Withers write songs between shifts at the factory and find his way to Sussex Records, which signed him in 1971. Until then, though, he held on to his day job, at least until he was laid off in the months before the album’s release. Withers told the story to Rolling Stone: “… two letters came in the mail. One was asking me to come back to my job. The other was inviting me to Johnny Carson.”
That November 1971 “Tonight Show” appearance helped put “Ain’t No Sunshine” in the Top 10. The follow-up, “Grandma’s Hands,” reached No. 42.
Withers was 32 when he put out his first album, “Just As I Am,” with the legendary Booker T. Jones at the helm. It had the hits “Grandma’s Hands” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which was inspired by the Jack Lemmon film “Days of Wine and Roses.” He was photographed on the cover, smiling and holding his lunch pail. Withers said the photo was taken during an actual lunch break.
“Ain’t No Sunshine” was originally released as the B-side of his debut single, “Harlem.” But radio DJs flipped the disc and the song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard charts and spent a total of 16 weeks in the top 40.
Withers went on to generate more hits a year later with the inspirational “Lean on Me,” the menacing “Who Is He (and What Is He to You)” and the slinky “Use Me” on his second album, “Still Bill.”
Later would come the striking “ Lovely Day,” co-written with Skip Scarborough and featuring Withers holding the word “day” for almost 19 seconds, and “Just the Two Of Us,” co-written with Ralph MacDonald and William Salter. His “Live at Carnegie Hall” in 1973 made Rolling Stone’s 50 Greatest Live Albums of All Time.
When West Virginia South asked him which of his songs was his favorite, Withers simply responded, “Different songs, different days, different feelings, different ways.”
And in response to WVS’s question about what Withers considered his greatest accomplishments, Withers said: “The fact that the songs that I’ve written and sung are still listened to after all of these years, and after 30 years of marriage my wife still acts like she likes me.
“I write and sing about whatever I’m able to understand and feel,” he told West Virginia South. “I feel that it’s healthier to look out at the world through a window than through a mirror; otherwise, all you see is yourself and whatever is behind you.”
Then he joked about looking behind himself.
“Of course I yearn for the ‘70s,” Withers said. “I was much better looking then, taller and better built, too.”
As for how he became a songwriter, Withers answered: “Primarily I’m just a conduit. Something crosses my mind and I try to say it as best as I can. Maybe that’s why they call it a gift. It certainly was a gift to me.”
Advice: Do you
His advice? “Be just like yourself. You really don’t have any choice but to be like yourself. You have one constant companion in your life – you. Be influenced by people who have gone before you that you admire. Learn about, expound on, expand on, and elaborate on things that strike your fancy. Don’t be afraid of invention. Because for the rest of your life, whether you realize it or not, you will be engaged in the invention of yourself. Proceed with a seriousness of purpose, because you are the only one that will ever be.”
A statement like that makes Lipton see him as much more than a friend and award-winning musician.
“He was so much of a larger presence for music and really kind of for humanity,” Lipton said. “He was a very caring, passionate person. … And he could say more in a few words than most people can say in hundreds of sentences and paragraphs.”
An example of that presence is evident in Damani Baker’s 2010 documentary, “Still Bill.”
“I think everybody should watch it twice a year to keep their heads on straight and keep their humility intact,” Lipton said. “It shows his wisdom. He supported things he believed in. He had a stutter as a young man. There’s a school in New York that helps kids; he helped that school. He helped us. … Almost every time I called him and asked him for a favor, he did it, and I could never quite figure out why, other than maybe that he just got it, got what we were doing.”
Lipton shared additional sentiment on the state’s Music Hall of Fame Facebook page Friday: “There is simply not enough I can say about both Bill and his wife Marcia,” the post reads. “They both are incredibly wise and compassionate human beings with an extra-large helping of wisdom, humanity and humility.
“Bill has become a beacon and an icon – not just because of his music but for his dedication to caring about people. To that end, ‘Lean on Me’ is an anthem whose time has clearly come again. Very few need to be reminded of his contributions to American music ... and I have no doubts that you will continue to hear his magical songs many, many times in the future.”
Choosing his causes
The post also shares a YouTube link to Withers’ “Raggedy Ann” spoken word performance, which he recorded as a tribute to Little Jimmy Dickens in 2015. Though their hometowns of Slab Fork and Bolt are only a small mountain apart and Withers grew up listening to Dickens, the two did not meet until their inductions at the 2007 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame ceremony, but they hit it off, and when Lipton asked Withers to perform spoken word on a tribute album after Dickens’ passing, Withers agreed. “It’s classic,” Lipton said.
“He was in many ways kind of a quintessential West Virginian,” Lipton said. “He was folksy. He could also be a total contrarian, in a fly-in-the-ointment kind of way. And I think in his later years he had the freedom to do kind of whatever he wanted. If he wanted to support a cause, he did.”
One of those causes was his alma mater, Stratton. Now a public elementary school, Stratton High School served the Beckley area’s African-American students prior to desegregation. Withers attended several class reunions.
Martha Evans Montgomery, a schoolmate of Withers, posted on Facebook Friday. “He never forgot his roots … He will be missed but I know our schoolmates in heaven welcomed him and they are all rejoicing at that great reunion in the sky,” she wrote.
Robert Allen, a classmate and close friend who now resides in Cleveland, Ohio, said he was upset by the news. He fondly recalled the two of them singing together as part of a group of five at their high school graduation ceremony.
“We brought the house down,” said Allen, who was Withers’ personal guest at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. “We still talked every two or three weeks. … He was a great friend, had a wonderful family.”
Even those who didn’t know him personally mourned the loss when his family – wife Marcia and children Kori and Todd – announced it Friday. Withers’ death caused a torrent of appreciation on social media, including from former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who said Withers’ music has been a cherished part of her life. “It added to my joy in the good times, and also gave me comfort and inspiration when I needed it most,” she tweeted.
Billy Dee Williams tweeted “your music cheered my heart and soothed my soul” and Chance the Rapper said Withers’ songs are “some of the best songs of all time” and “my heart really hurts for him.” Lenny Kravitz said, “My soul always has and always will be full of your music.”
“We lost a giant of songwriting today,” ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams said in a statement. “Bill Withers’ songs are among the most treasured and profound in the American songbook – universal in the way they touch people all over the world, transcending genre and generation. He was a beautiful man with a stunning sense of humor and a gift for truth.”
Songs became soundtracks
Withers’ songs during his brief career have become the soundtracks of countless engagements, weddings and backyard parties. They have powerful melodies and perfect grooves melded with a smooth voice that conveys honesty and complex emotions without vocal acrobatics.
“Lean on Me,” a paean to friendship, was performed at the inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me” are among Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
“The hardest thing in songwriting is to be simple and yet profound. And Bill seemed to understand, intrinsically and instinctively, how to do that,” Sting said in the “Still Bill” documentary.
Speaking of profound, noted Lipton, a favorite Withers song that comes to mind as he mourns is “Take It All In And Check It All Out.”
“You can fill up a room with idle conversation. You can stir up a whole darn nation with your mouth. But before you start to show your indignation about a situation, you ought to take it all in and check it all out.”
“We’re not doing enough of that right now,” Lipton said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.