I never thought I would be the person to say, “Oh, that book changed my life.“ I certainly never thought I would ever say, “Oh, that book saved my life.”
It always sounded so new age-y.
I’m not a new age-y kind of person, but in 2017, at perhaps the lowest point in my life, I think Fredrik Backman saved me.
Probably not physically, but emotionally, at least.
You might not know Fredrik Backman yet, but you’ll hear his name come Christmastime when Tom Hanks hits the big screen in “A Man Called Ove.”
(That’s pronounced Oo-va, in case you wondered, but apparently it will be known as “A Man Called Otto” upon release. I guess movie honchos fear the Swedish “Ove” would be too difficult for Americans.)
I had never heard of Backman before an early-2017 visit to a Barnes & Noble in Roanoke, Va. I can’t remember what led me to buy “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry” and “And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer.”
It’s not like I needed new books. When I got home, I just added them to a stack of books to be read at a later date.
Just a few months later, it turned out.
In July 2017, my mom passed away unexpectedly at 63.
I’m sure there’s some kind of explanation for what happened to me in the days and weeks that followed, but it’s not something I completely understand even nearly five years later.
I kept my evening brain occupied by binge watching one of my mom’s favorite shows, “When Calls the Heart,” into the wee hours of the morning.
Keeping my brain occupied in the car as I drove to and from work and traveled to story assignments was a little bit more difficult.
I suddenly, inexplicably, developed the inability to tolerate music.
It wasn’t that I didn’t want to hear music, but it’s almost as if music physically hurt me.
So that led to silent car rides. Silent car rides left my mind alone to race. Only I didn’t like the race it was running.
I mentioned my problem to a friend who had talked for years about filling long car rides with audio books.
Listening to a stranger read me a story was something I had always sworn I would never do. (I just prefer to hold a book in my hand and turn the pages, reading at my own pace and taking the time to really think about the story.)
Before too long, however, the silence and my racing thoughts became too much and I turned to Audible.
The first few books I downloaded were titles from my pile. I listened in the car and picked up where I left off when I got home.
They’ll never be among my favorite books, but they did a good job of filling the silence.
The next books did a bit more.
It didn’t take long to fall in love with “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry.”
Not to be new age-y, again, but I had never felt as though someone wrote a book especially for me. I’d like to tell you all about it, but it’s difficult to explain a book about loss, laughter, fantastical places and people and the power of forgiveness.
I vividly remember ugly crying somewhere in the middle and saying, “This is me.”
That’s the book that started it for me, but I know I laughed and scream-cried again when I declared that I was the title character in “A Man Called Ove.”
(I implore you to read this book before the movie comes out.)
So strong was my connection to the characters in those first two books, that when I couldn’t express how I was feeling with my own words, I suggested to loved ones that they might get a better understanding of my mental state in the pages of Backman’s writing.
I won’t mention every title, but I have read them all and am eagerly awaiting the third and final installment in his hockey series “Beartown.” And yes, hockey takes center stage – or center ice – in the trilogy, which you might have seen on HBO last year, but the root of the story is the people.
That’s where Backman excels. Although I know I’ll cry with every story he writes, I know I’ll think, I’ll laugh, I’ll love and, somehow, I’ll heal.
● ● ●
About two years ago, I turned Backman fan girl in a way I hadn’t since going to see New Kids on the Block four times in 2008.
I have yet to figure out how to contact him, but I am determined to tell him how important his books have been to me at some point.
A few days ago I virtually attended an appearance at a Pennsylvania bookstore. He’s in the United States on movie business, as “A Man Called Otto” – the name change will take some adjusting films in Pittsburgh.
Based on the standing room only crowd, it’s clear that a lot of people might feel as though his books were written just for them.
And I’m happy to share that feeling.
I think that connection is what he wants anyway.
It’s what I want when I write.
Words are powerful.
Sometimes I think about the old “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” saying.
That’s a crock, isn’t it?
Words always have the power to hurt someone.
But sometimes they have the power to heal.
