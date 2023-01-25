charleston, w.va. – The indoor farmers market will return on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Winter Blues at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced in the state.
“The pandemic and supply chain issues highlighted the importance of local agriculture in regard to food security and economic development,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt in a press release. “The Winter Blues Farmers Market serves an opportunity for agribusinesses to feature their local goods to consumers, as well as further create resilient food systems.”
The market will feature everything from soap to salsa, fresh vegetables and fruits to pure West Virginia maple syrup. Shoppers will have the chance to talk to vendors and find out how they grow, make or produce their goods. Many vendors will also be sampling their products.
In 2022, the total sales for the Winter Blues Farmers’ Market topped $60,000.
Winter Blues is sponsored by the WVDA and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center and is in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference on Feb. 22-25.
For more information about the Winter Blues Farmers Market, contact the WVDA Business Development Division at wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
