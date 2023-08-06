Wilson Fairchild, the Statler Brothers' sons, will perform a free show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the State Fair.
The Reid cousins, who seem more like brothers, have sung together professionally for over 15 years.
Along with their harmony, which is a trademark from their fathers, Harold and Don Reid, members of the Statler Brothers, Wil and Langdon are prolific songwriters who have had over 30 songs published and recorded.
They can also play many different instruments, which makes an impressive portfolio and contributes to their style.
The duo played a lot of music for a number of years under the name Grandstaff. Grandstaff CDs include "Circles" and "Grandstaff: Live & Well." In 2010, the country music duo changed their name to Wilson Fairchild. Wilson is Wil’s middle name, and Fairchild is Langdon’s middle name.
You may remember a number-one rated television show for seven years on TNN, “The Statler Brothers Show.” On their debut appearance, they got to sing the first song they had written together called “What We Love To Do,” which the Statler Brothers recorded. Since then, they have been hooking up with some other big name writers. In 2007, the Statlers were being inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Wil and Langdon were asked to be a part of the ceremony by singing a song to them. They felt it was time to write their own “Statler” song in tribute to all their successes throughout their career. The two sat down and wrote “The Statler Brothers Song.”
Their latest success in the songwriting arena is a song called “Make God First.” They wrote it with friend and Grammy-award-winning songwriter Gordon Kennedy, and Ricky Skaggs recorded it for his "Mosaic" CD.
