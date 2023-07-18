The Announcers Gospel Group will perform under the tent at the Williamsburg Community Fair on Saturday, July 29, from 2:30-4 p.m.
The Announcers, organized in September of 1970, performs mainly on weekends and with an average of 30 appearances each year.
Other performers under the tent on Saturday are Karen McKay from 12:30-1 p.m. and Sons of the Mountains from 1-2:30 p.m.
The fair in the small, unincorporated Greenbrier County community runs Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, with a variety of activities including the annual parade (which everyone, anything and everything are invited to enter), food, live music, horseshoe tournament and other outdoor games, square dance, bingo, raffle and door prizes.
A spaghetti dinner, complete with garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage, is scheduled for Saturday from 4-7 p.m. with a charge of $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children 5 and under.
