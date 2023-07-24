The Annual Williamsburg Museum auction will be the first Saturday in August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 596 Williamsburg Road.
Hot dogs and trimmings, desserts and ice cream for a donation will also be offered.
Donated items this year include a brand new outside house door with trim, barn ventilation fans with louvers, several weed eaters, some carpentry tools, a recurved hunting bow, rifle scopes, a fishing rod, men’s clothes size L and shoes size 11 in great styles for a senior, and other gadgets and household items.
More donations of items can be delivered up until the day of the auction. For information about pick-up or delivery call 304-646-5793.
