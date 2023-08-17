The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department will host its fifth annual Back Home Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ben Hersman’s and Sons of the Mountain will start the free festivities at 1 p.m. followed by Appalachian Countdown, Thomas Taylor Band and Greener Pastures.
Interested vendors of arts and crafts should contact Shirley Winfrey at 304-667-8041, LauraAnn at 304-661-5592 or email WilliamsburgVFD@hotmail.com.
All proceeds go to the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department.
There is ample parking as well as primitive camping (cost $20 with no hookups). Attendees can also bring their own pop-up tents to set their chairs under.
During the day there will also be a gun raffle, a food auction, a rock climbing wall, redneck horseshoe competition, ukulele street singer, a fire dancer, a Paint by Sandy class ($25) and a wool spinning demonstration.
Food will include fresh grilled chicken, homemade potato salad, homemade baked beans, Dip and Dots ice cream, nachos and chips (loaded), cotton candy and sodas provided by the fire department and local clubs.
