Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Feb 1, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Easter is early this year — March 23 — and ready or not, Ash Wednesday is next week.
I don’t have nailed down what my Lenten observance will be this year, but this idea came to me mid-week.
I heard a story titled, “The Law of The Garbage Truck.” The author had climbed into a taxi in New York City. A car whipped out of a parking space right in front of the taxi, which swerved into another lane, narrowly avoiding a major pile-up.
The driver of the car responsible for the melee shouted obscenities at the taxi driver, who, instead of retaliating with some angry reply, smiled, waved at the man and slowed down so the man could go ahead of him.
The passenger in the taxi asked the driver how he could remain so calm and avoid “putting that maniac in his place.”
The driver replied, “Many people are like garbage trucks. They run around full of garbage, full of frustration, full of anger and full of disappointment. As their garbage piles up, they need a place to dump it. And if you let them, they’ll dump it on you. When they do, don’t take it personally. You just smile, wave, wish them well and move on.”
The author took his advice. “I see garbage trucks now. I see the load they’re carrying,” she wrote. “And like my taxi driver, I don’t make it a personal thing; I just smile, wave, wish them well and move on.”
Hmmm. What about giving up garbage altogether — at least for Lent?
What would it cost me to keep from dumping my problems, my issues, my negative opinions on everyone else or on those few cherished friends who still listen?
What if I made a conscious effort to lay those burdens down in prayer every day, trusting an all-wise God to manage them? If He’s big enough to create an entire universe and everything in it, chances are He’s big enough to straighten out all those quirky people who weave in and out of the traffic of my life every day.
The 40 days of Lent provide a perfect testing ground for building a new mindset and a new way of acting.
Plus, imagine the reaction I’ll get from people when they ask what I’ve given up for Lent, and I say, “Garbage.”