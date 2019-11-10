fayetteville – José Ibarra wasn’t drafted. He didn’t necessarily have a lifelong dream of becoming a soldier. In fact, he was a 27-year-old college graduate living in Brownsville, Texas, when he volunteered.
“September 11,” he says, without hesitation of his reason for enlisting shortly after the attacks.
As an eventual paratrooper, combat medic and targeting analyst, he did three tours while in uniform, two to Afghanistan and one to Iraq. He retired from the Army as a Sergeant in 2006, after serving four and a half years with the 82nd Airborne Division.
“My proudest moment was when I was asked to voluntarily extend in order to serve a third tour to Afghanistan because of the role I played during my first and second deployment,” Ibarra said. “The brigade commander called me into his office and asked if I would be willing to take charge of the team that I was a part of during the first two tours. And so, I said yes.”
Ibarra was awarded the Bronze Star after that third deployment for his efforts in the removal of insurgents from the battlespace.
Though he spent the majority of his time in Afghanistan, he was stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C., where he met and married his wife.
“My plan was to enlist and then become an officer and make it a career,” he explained, “but then I met Alison, and everything changed. Love has a funny way of doing things.”
José and Alison were married in Fort Bragg in 2006 and shortly after, he says he took a job as a government contractor and did five more tours.
“What can I say? I liked what I did,” said Ibarra. “I really enjoyed my time in the military, and I wanted to deploy, I guess, on my own terms … not when the military told me, but when my wife would allow it.”
Ibarra continued to deploy and had the best of both worlds as his family expanded.
“There was a lot of camaraderie,” he said. “The best thing about being deployed was that you had friends who were in the exact same situation as you were, so you had that support every day. I would always think it would be harder for people at home that don’t have that base or person they can talk to.”
And the situations and stories they shared while deployed weren’t for the faint of heart.
“The first time arriving in a new country is scary,” Ibarra said. “It’s obviously a war. You’re getting off a plane with an M4 and you’re told to go to this big tent for debriefing so they can tell you the current situation. Then, you get rocketed or you have to wake up in the middle of the night and get into a bunker. It’s scary at first but then it’s something you get used to. It becomes your new normal. Being rocketed. Being shot at. That’s why coming back is hard. I would wake up and look for my rifle and remember, you’re not in Afghanistan anymore.”
He said there were times he felt more comfortable in Afghanistan than in his own home.
“Sometimes the hardest thing, especially after coming back after so many deployments, is actually coming back,” he said. “It’s trying to reintegrate yourself back into life in the states. It’s not easy.”
Ibarra says he couldn’t have transitioned back as smoothly without the support of his family and friends.
“It’s having friends that have been through the same thing that helps,” he continued. “Going through it together always makes a difference. But I had friends that didn’t have that.”
He lost friends both in combat and to suicide after.
“Last time I came back from Afghanistan was July 2014,” Ibarra said, “and I don’t think a day goes by that I don’t think of the job that I was doing or the friends that I had and lost. They’re always with you in good days and bad.”
Ibarra still has nightmares to this day but says there are good memories as well.
“Sometimes you miss it,” he said, “other times you don’t. I have a very happy wife, happy life and two wonderful daughters. I love being here with them, but it’s a part of my life I can’t leave in the past.”
Still, Ibarra knew it was time to scale back.
“After having two little girls, I wanted to spend more time at home,” Ibarra said. “My oldest was 4 when she told me she didn’t want me to go anymore, so I stopped. My wife and I decided to buy a bowling alley and that brought us here to West Virginia.”
José and Alison reside in Fayetteville with their daughters, Adriana, now 9, and Natalia, 7. They opened Pinheads at the New River Gorge, in Alison’s hometown of Oak Hill in 2015. Keeping close to his military roots, José also took a job in the accounting department of the Beckley VA Medical Center.
He says he finds it helpful to work around other veterans, and says he has many veteran friends at the bowling alley as well.
Ibarra has a suggestion for those wanting to thank a local veteran this Veterans Day.
“People usually say, ‘Thank you for your service’ and that’s fine,” he said. “But if you really want to do something for a soldier, send them a care package or donate to the Wounded Warrior project. I’m more of a do something than not just say something kind of guy. I would rather you do something for someone else now than thank me for what I did in the past.”