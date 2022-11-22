The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a used book sale, made possible through generous contributions from the community, starting on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the city’s open house.
The book sale will continue on Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7, during normal library hours.
Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks for $1. Books on CD and DVDs will be $1.
A bag sale will be during normal library hours on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Haul away a stuffed bag for $2.
The sale features cookbooks, books on current issues and craft books. There is also a great collection of books for youth as well as an assortment of novels by best-selling fiction authors.
All proceeds from the book sale will support the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is located at 344 W. Main St. in White Sulphur Sprigs. Please call 304-536-1171 if you have any questions.
