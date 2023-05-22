The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from the community, on Saturday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m.
Discover oodles of barely used best sellers in fiction and nonfiction. Large print books will also be on sale. Hardbacks will sell at $2, and paperbacks and audio books for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library. Any books left after 4 p.m. will be reduced.
If the weather cooperates, the book sale will be in downtown White Sulphur Springs in the heart of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival.
If the weather is rainy, then the book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main St. W.
For more information call the library at 304-536-1171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.