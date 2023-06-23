A free concert series the first Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 40798 Midland Trail East, in White Sulphur Springs, across from the Greenbrier Clinic.
Early sacred music will be featured Sunday, July 2, with renowned Gregorian chant cantor Hunter Hensley from Blacksburg, Va.
Hensley is a retired professor of music from Eastern Kentucky University, where he taught vocal and choral studies.
His professional involvement in medieval music performance practice has resulted in invitations to perform at many national and international music conferences as a medieval chant and early French chanson specialist.
In October 2022, Hensley led the St. Basil’s Schola, based in Houston, Texas, on a Gregorian chant pilgrimage to Rome and Paris.
This concert will also include music performed by Leah and Rodger Trent on historical instruments including the clavicytherium, harp, organetto and vielle a roue.
A future concert in this series will be on Sunday, Aug. 6, with Bob and Mary Thompson and the choir from St. Catherine of Siena Church. Tim Holbrook, vocalist from Lewisburg, will be performing in the Sept. 3 concert.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
