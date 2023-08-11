Whiskey Myers will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the State Fair with special guest Matt Koziol.
Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers has played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since its emergence in 2007. Its self-produced fifth studio album, “Whiskey Myers,” out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and at No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows the band’s previous album, “Mud,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre.
In total, Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications.
USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting, “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”
The band known for its high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features and an appearance in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renee-Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angellina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and the hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
