Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published April 17, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I love to watch a short TV clip espousing the virtues of optimism. I’m sure you’ve seen it.
A small boy adjusts his baseball cap, picks up his bat and confidently announces, “I’m the greatest hitter in the world!” He swings the bat with all his might and misses the ball by a mile. The boy goes through the same ritual again, misses and quietly announces, “Strike two.” After a third miss, his smile disappears and a worried look crosses the boy’s face as he utters, “Strike three.” Suddenly, his facial expression brightens at a new revelation. Smiling from ear to ear, he proudly proclaims, “Wow! I’m the greatest pitcher in the world!”
What a difference a little change in perspective can make.
The reminder meant a lot to me this week because I haven’t felt like the best Christian in the world lately.
In Sunday school this week, we talked about the phrase, “for His name’s sake.” It refers to the reputation of God. Those of us who claim to be followers of Christ are walking billboards. Like it or not, people often base their views of God on how they see us act. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to be someone who draws people to a loving, gracious God, not someone who gives Him a bad rap.
Anger and critical attitudes have been at the root of many of my spiritual issues. Over the past few years, I’ve seen some real progress. Trust me, it’s all the Lord’s doing. He’s outdone Himself with the grace and patience He’s extended to me. Now, as I have opportunities, I can share with others how some of those changes have come about.
Realizing first and foremost how much God loves me has been the main catalyst for change. I was taught that as a child but never truly realized it until I began to be open with Him about my sins and shortcomings. As I experienced more of His grace and forgiveness, I began to sense more of His love.
My motivation for doing right changed from focusing on rewards and punishments to a desire to honor God. Because I respect Him so much, I don’t want to embarrass Him by doing and saying things that reflect negatively on Him. When my motivation changed, I began to have a new sense of optimism about Christian living.
Instead of proclaiming, “I’m the greatest Christian in the world,” and striking out every time, I can proclaim, “I’m the most forgiven person in the world.” Being forgiven makes me want to ask for the grace to be a forgiving person.
For me, it’s been more than optimistic. It’s been more than a change of perspective. It’s been a total change of heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.