Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published July 10, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
When God commissioned Moses for service, the Creator asked a probing question. “What’s in your hand?”
It would be the first object lesson to teach the new leader-in-training the best strategy for serving others.
Start where you are. Evaluate what you have to give. Put your heart behind it, and use it. God will direct you to the place where the results of your efforts are most needed.
In preparation for a story on prayer shawl ministries, I visited a knitter’s group this week. It reminded me of a group of quilters I know who have a similar focus. They gather weekly, use their sewing and knitting abilities to make quilts and shawls. The groups begin with a prayer for a blessing on the work of their hands. With each stitch, they incorporate love, compassion, hope and healing into the fabric.
The quilts and shawls are then given to someone facing a crisis — be it a serious illness, dialysis treatments, chemotherapy or a time of emotional distress.
I don’t knit or quilt — yet. However, as I watched the women in these groups, their hands challenged me to focus more on ways we can all use our hands to bless others.
I type. This column and all my stories start on a keyboard. With my hands, I can inform, instruct, share my own thoughts and those of others, and hopefully, what I do blesses people in a variety of ways.
What’s in your hand?
A camera? What could be more welcome to a shut-in or someone who lives alone than a nicely framed photograph of a beautiful scene? A photographer friend of mine has given me a couple of such gifts. A tight shot of a hummingbird sipping nectar has brightened more than one cold, rainy or snowy day.
Do you use your hands to play a musical instrument? Maybe there are residents of an assisted living facility or apartment complex who would enjoy having someone come and provide some nice dinner music or to host a sing-along now and then.
What about that wonderful therapy of kneading dough to make loaves of bread? You probably can quickly think of someone who would love getting a hot loaf of fresh homemade bread for no other reason than the fact you thought of them and wanted to bless them in some way.
Do you garden? A basket of fresh vegetables given to someone on a limited budget could not only be a big help. The delivery would give you an occasion to visit and give some of yourself and your time to someone who would love to have you spend time with them.
There are all kinds of ways we can bless people, using whatever we have in hand. Once we engage our hearts, our eyes quickly catch the vision of where our hands can do some of their most meaningful work.