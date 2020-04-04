Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Aug. 14, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Illustrating the need to put things into perspective, a TV minister told the following story.
A young college freshman had been remiss in writing to her parents. Near the end of the semester, they were relieved to find a fairly long epistle from their eldest child.
After urging them numerous times to sit down before they read any further, the girl unraveled a long, convoluted tale that went something like this:
“I’m feeling better now. I don’t get the sick headaches but about once a day. I have them because I suffered a concussion when I jumped out of our dorm room because of a fire. I didn’t have any place to live after I got out of the hospital, but a guy who works at a gas station has allowed me to live in his apartment with him. We have fallen deeply in love. We plan to be married some time before the baby is born.
“OK, here’s what’s really going on. There was no fire. I didn’t get a concussion, and I don’t have headaches at all. I’m not living with anyone. My dorm room is fine. I’m neither pregnant nor getting married. However, I’m failing history and science. I needed you to see that fact in its proper perspective.”
I can relate to that. When something bad happens, I immediately go into my “worst-case scenario.”
I image how much worse a situation could be. Needing to have floors replaced in two rooms seems trite when I imagine losing my home in a flood or other disaster.
It’s all a matter of perspective.
Well, not always. The cost of home repairs will be burdensome, and having two rooms torn apart during the process will be a big headache, no matter how much worse the situation could be.
I find it easier to believe that everything that happens is part of a Divine plan rather than a bothersome situation I just have to somehow live through.
I spent many years thinking life would be better once a particular problem I was facing was out of the way. Then, someone told me, “Life is a continuum of events. It’s not a stop-and-start process. Whatever you are facing holds a lesson you can learn only in this way.”
I’ve found that to be true. The situation has either deepened my faith in God or built greater trust with someone else. In some cases, home repairs have been done by neighbors who were out of work at the time. It was God’s way of helping all of us.
It works better for me to realize it’s God’s perspective that counts. He sees things differently than we do, and He always acts in our best interests. Whatever the difficulty may be, God is eager to prove Himself a faithful provider, confidante, friend and sustainer.
God knows the end from the beginning, so doesn’t it just make good sense to trust Him for everything that happens in between?
Now, that’s perspective.