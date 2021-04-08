Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Dec. 11, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
l l l
What do you do when the power goes out?
Well, if you were plunged into utter darkness while watching your favorite TV program, you stumble around wondering, “Now, where is the heck did I put that flashlight? Did it have new batteries?”
If it does, and you’re lucky enough to find it in the first place, you might light a few candles, just to make the place feel a little more homey.
Isn’t it amazing how the lack of warmth and light makes you painfully aware it’s just a house?
Hopefully, you wait, thinking it will be a few minutes to an hour at most before life comes back to normal with the flip of a switch somewhere out there in the eerie blackness.
Hours later, as you pile on extra covers and slide in between cold sheets, you breathe a prayer you will awaken to all the comforts of home.
A cold morning shower, no coffee and a curling iron that’s totally useless wads up your hopes like a discarded paper towel.
You tell yourself showing up at work with straight hair, make-up that’s a little uneven and wrinkled clothing helps develop that humility you’ve been meaning to cultivate.
If you’re like I am, you can probably stay chipper for a few hours until you get home and find you’re still one of the 9,000 or so customers with no power.
I was blessed and thankful not to have to live through that this week. However, several years ago, when heavy snows brought roofs crashing down, I was without electricity for 10 days. What a nightmare!
Truthfully, the emotional roller-coaster that came with the hope of restored power dashed by the reality of a cold, dark house time after time really wore me down.
I tried to be thankful for all I had taken for granted. Secretly, I hoped my newfound gratitude would earn me some brownie points with God, and He would suddenly restore what I considered my life’s absolute necessities.
It turned out to be a good lesson in how pampered and spoiled I can become. Thousands of people do without hot water every day of their lives. In parts of some countries, employers feel no need to provide heat for workers. I’m told that in China, for example, some orphanages are not heated.
Knowing that should make us not only more grateful, but more motivated to find ways to share some of our plentiful resources with those who have none. You won’t have to look far. Agencies such as Fishes and Loaves, the Salvation Army and virtually every United Way agency can use help all year long.
Many families are one paycheck away from having utilities discontinued, not because they are lazy, but because two minimum-wage jobs won’t feed, clothe and provide shelter for a family these days.
Instead of judging those who need a helping hand right now, dig deep and remember what you’ve experienced this week was a minor inconvenience. For many families abroad — and right here among us — living without lights, heat and hot water can be an ever-present threat.
What do you do when the power goes out? Be reminded God might want you to help get someone else’s turned back on.