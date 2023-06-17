As summer sets in, I fall into the chill, relaxing, and fun pace that the coveted days, lengthening with daylight, bring.
An abundance of time to read books – for luxury, not for school – spend time outdoors, and frolic with old friends fills me with joy each day. And while I do love my home place, among the rolling and quiet green hills, sometimes I’m in the mood for a short city fix to stock up on culture, opportunities, and experience a different way of living.
Growing up, my family and I often took long weekend escapades to the city. Sometimes we went big, such as visiting NYC to get a dose of Broadway and bustling city energy, while other times, more frequently since COVID, we explored a smaller city closer to home, but it still drew us in with its proximity and charm. It’s not that hard to appeal to country-living folk like us; typically, if you have more than one decent restaurant, an inkling of nightlife, and a bookstore or two, we’re up for the ride.
A few weeks ago, I went on the perfect summertime excursion with my folks. Traveling to Asheville, N.C., for a change of scenery and a mild change of pace, we enjoyed small-city fun during the day and lake glamping at night. It really was the best of both worlds. Just as the damp morning air began sneaking up my shirt, the moment I unzipped my sleeping bag, I headed into town for the spectacular breakfast that no campfire could conquer.
Carrot hotcakes topped with creamy and sweet cardamom cream cheese whipped to perfection, paired with the cheesy omelet of my dreams, as it was smothered in liquid gold (hollandaise sauce). After that smorgasbord of delectable delights and a bit of cursory shopping, we stumbled (possibly purposely) upon a chocolate shop. Just in time for a midday snack of zesty chocolate oranges and creamy cayenne truffles, the sweet smell beckoned us off the street, and the marbled display of the novelties that went back for rows was enough to make one’s heart skip a beat.
In case you haven’t caught on already, like any food-loving person, who craves a touch of variety and nuance in that realm, we usually plan our vacations around the restaurants. Carefully crafting a plan, before we even go, we make sure to hit all of our favorites at least once and attempt to try something new. For me, Asheville, in particular, is all about the food. Sometimes, I even explore the menus of my favorite places beforehand; reading the brunch descriptions just catapults me into a state of bliss and excites me for the trip even more.
From the wide variety of worldly treats and the energetic bustle of people to the easy access to chocolate, mouthwatering meals, and shopping, it’s easy to see the appeal that larger towns have. But inevitably, after a few fun-filled days in the city, I am always eager to return home to my little slice of heaven. I miss the dark, quiet nights, and I am always ready to replace the continuous drone of people with the lovely menagerie of woodland sounds. And, even though some of the foods are missed, I’ve made sure to recreate some of the classics at home (and sometimes they turn out even better than the original).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.