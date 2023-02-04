Our United Way of Southern West Virginia fundraises every day to raise money and assist those in need.
We aid in several ways. We extend grant funding to our much-deserving nonprofit partner agencies, we provide tangible assistance such as diapers, food and clothing to individuals and organizations, and we operate community impact initiatives. Our “leading star” in community impact is our West Virginia 2-1-1 Hotline.
2-1-1 is a free information and referral hotline to connect individuals in need with social and community services that can help. Oftentimes the world of social services, including government and nongovernment programs, can be confusing to navigate. This is where 2-1-1 comes in. Individuals who dial 2-1-1 are connected to a compassionate and knowledgeable community resource specialist.
When you call 2-1-1, there is no need to identify yourself – all information remains confidential. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia is beyond blessed to have our own full-time community resource specialist, Marsha Shonk, behind every call that comes into our 2-1-1 Hotline during business hours. Marsha is hands-down one of the most compassionate and selfless individuals I know. It takes a special person to do this job, and Marsha IS that person for our United Way. After hours, calls are routed to our 2-1-1 specifically trained call center located in Charleston, whose specialists have access to our localized databases. Every morning, Marsha addresses anything she may have missed through the night.
2-1-1 is a national program but operates independently for each state. We sector the coverage by having separate calling centers for different counties. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia covers a seven-county territory (Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties) and we cover an additional county (Webster) for 2-1-1 call-ins. This means Marsha has to continually stay “on top of her game” with updating our local covered counties’ databases with any changes that occur with local resources. I must extend tremendous kudos here to Marsha on prioritizing this daily.
Our statewide West Virginia 2-1-1 is continually tracking our data of calls, chats, texts, emails, and walk-ins that occur. In 2022, that number totaled 31,539! Raleigh County was runner-up for receiving most of those inquiries (2,361) topped only by Kanawha County. With Raleigh County being only ONE of our covered counties within our territory, you can imagine the demand in need that Marsha witnesses through our hotline every single day.
Next Saturday, Feb. 11th, is federally recognized statewide as West Virginia 2-1-1 Day! Help us LIVE UNITED in spreading 2-1-1 awareness. If your church, organization, civic group, or other entity offers help to those in need, we want to ensure you’re in our database. YOU can help our 2-1-1 capabilities by donating to our annual campaign. Every dollar counts!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.