April 6, 1944: Guitarist David Morris was born in Ivydale, Clay County. With his brother John on fiddle, the Morris Brothers founded music festivals, supported union and environmental causes, and promoted West Virginia traditional music nationwide. To learn more about West Virginia’s history, such as the Civilian Conservation Corps establishing Camp Kanawha in the Kanawha State Forest. The CCC removed all of the abandoned houses, coal tipples, and other structures no longer in use, and constructed roads, the forest superintendent’s residence, office, maintenance building, and picnic shelters,visit register-herald.com
West Virginia Week in Review - The Morris Brothers
Obituaries
William "Bill" Farmer of Egeria Road passed away March 28, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Laura Spence of White Oak, WV passed away March 25, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
James "Jim" Widmaier of Cool Ridge, WV passed away March 30, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Nickey "Nicholas" Ferrell, 64, of Pineville, died March 29, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Service 3 pm Sunday, April 3, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Beaver Cemetery, Baileysville. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.