The Morris Brothers

April 6, 1944: Guitarist David Morris was born in Ivydale, Clay County. With his brother John on fiddle, the Morris Brothers founded music festivals, supported union and environmental causes, and promoted West Virginia traditional music nationwide. To learn more about West Virginia’s history, such as the Civilian Conservation Corps establishing Camp Kanawha in the Kanawha State Forest. The CCC removed all of the abandoned houses, coal tipples, and other structures no longer in use, and constructed roads, the forest superintendent’s residence, office, maintenance building, and picnic shelters,visit register-herald.com

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video