William H. ‘‘Teepi’’ Kendrick (May 7, 1882-May 25, 1937) was one of the pioneers of the West Virginia 4-H program. He was born in Selma, Alabama, and moved to Morgantown to attend West Virginia University. He married Olive Garrison of Morgantown in 1901.
West Virginia University established corn clubs for boys and canning clubs for girls in the decade before World War I, as a way to teach modern agricultural practices to rural youth. In 1913, Kendrick became the state club agent in charge of these groups, and it was under his leadership that the name 4-H was adopted in West Virginia. Also under his guidance, the educational emphasis of the program was broadened to emphasize youth development rather than merely agriculture.
Kendrick was primarily responsible for the location of the state 4-H camp at Jackson’s Mill and for its development as the first state 4-H camp in the United States. He was also one of the co-founders of the West Virginia 4-H All Stars, an organization founded in 1919 as a way to recognize outstanding 4-H leaders, members, and other people who have made significant contributions to the 4-H program. Kendrick was buried in Morgantown.
