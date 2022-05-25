West Virginia Week in History - May 20-June 4

www.wvencyclopedia.org.On June 1, 1880, the bare-knuckle prize fight for the championship of the world was held in the West Virginia town of Colliers, between defending champion Joe Goss and challenger Paddy Ryan.Boxing was illegal in every state, and matches were often held in railroad villages to avoid big city police. Colliers was perfect—only 37 miles by railroad from Pittsburgh, across the state line but close enough to attract a crowd. Other spectators came from Ohio, which was even closer.Four stakes were driven into a grass meadow, and rope was strung to form a crude boxing ring. Challenger Paddy Ryan was 28 years old, stood six feet one inch, and weighed 185 pounds. Joe Goss, the champion, was smaller at five feet eight inches, 178 pounds, and at age 44 was much older. But Goss was more experienced, having won 14 of 16 fights.They fought by the popular bare-knuckles rules. Through the first 35 rounds, which took about 45 minutes, the fight was even, but by the 45th round Goss was tiring and Ryan, although badly pummeled, began to rally. By the 70th, Ryan had clearly taken charge. In the 80th round, he hit the now helpless Goss and knocked him to the ground. Goss’s seconds revived him and stood him at the scratch line. He was promptly knocked down, and the process was repeated in each of the next seven rounds. Finally Goss was unable to come to scratch for the 87th round. The fight had lasted one hour and 27 minutes and boxing had a new champ.To learn more about West Virginia's history, such as Elderson Muncie in McDowell County received the first food stamps in the nation, visit register-herald.com

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

May 29, 1778: Dick Pointer, a slave, helped save about 60 settlers who were attacked by Indians at Fort Donnally near Lewisburg.

May 29, 1961: Elderson Muncie in McDowell County received the first food stamps in the nation. After observing malnutrition and poverty during his campaign, President John Kennedy directed the government to establish a pilot food stamp program.

May 30, 1940: Smoke Hole Caverns in Grant County opened for tours. The cave is beautifully decorated with stalactites hanging in rows along the ceiling; the main room is called the “Room of a Million Stalactites.”

May 31, 1841: Roman Catholic Bishop John Joseph Kain was born near Martinsburg. As bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling, he worked to meet the needs of the newly arrived immigrants who came to labor in West Virginia’s mines and factories.

June 1, 1935: Musician Hazel Dickens was born in Mercer County, the eighth of 11 children. She was a pioneering old-time and bluegrass musician, known for preserving the traditional vocal styles of West Virginia.

June 2, 1951: Cornelius Charlton died of the wounds he received in battle during the Korean War. Charlton, a Raleigh County native, was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.

June 3, 1856: Harriet B. Jones was born in Pennsylvania. After attending Wheeling Female College and graduating from the Women’s Medical College of Baltimore, she opened a private practice in Wheeling, becoming the first woman licensed to practice medicine in West Virginia.

June 3, 1936: The first Strawberry Festival was held in Buckhannon. More than 6,000 spectators attended the festivities, which also included a parade of 30 princesses down Main Street.

June 4, 1975: Clark Kessinger died in St. Albans, Kanawha County. Kessinger was among the most prolific and influential fiddlers of the 20th century, and one of West Virginia’s most important traditional musicians.

e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council. For more information, contact the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25301; (304) 346-8500; or visit e-WV at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

