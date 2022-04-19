Marshall ‘‘Little Sleepy’’ Glenn (April 22, 1908-October 12, 1983) was a coach, star athlete, and medical doctor. He was born in Elkins. He coached basketball at West Virginia University from 1934 to 1938, and football from 1937 to 1940. Some years he coached both basketball and football while also attending Rush Medical School in Chicago during the summer months.
Glenn was a quarterback and a basketball star at Elkins High School and excelled in both football and basketball at West Virginia University from 1927 through 1930. He was WVU’s best basketball player prior to World War II and captained both basketball and football. After graduation Glenn was head coach at Martinsburg High School before returning to coach at the university. The WVU teams Glenn coached in basketball posted a 61-46 record and in football 14-12-3. The 1938 team upset favored Texas Tech 7-6 in the Sun Bowl. Glenn introduced the T-formation to WVU football.
Glenn was a flight surgeon during World War II, serving with the navy in the Pacific. Following his sports career, Glenn practiced medicine in Charles Town until his death in an automobile accident. He was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
‘‘Little Sleepy’’ acquired his odd nickname because his big brother, also a star athlete at Elkins, was known as ‘‘Sleepy’’ Glenn.
