West Virginia Week in History - Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Poet Anne Spencer (February 6, 1882-July 27, 1975) was born Annie Bethel Bannister on a plantation in Henry County, Virginia. She was the child of former slaves. In 1886, her mother left her father, and she and young Anne moved to West Virginia. Anne spent most of her childhood and adolescent years in Bramwell in the foster care of Mr. and Mrs. William Dixie, a prominent black couple. In Bramwell, she acquired a deep appreciation for nature and established lifelong and endearing relationships. The surrounding countryside nourished her creativity and influenced her writing.Anne was educated at home until 1893, when she enrolled in the Virginia Seminary and Normal School in Lynchburg, Virginia, graduating at the top of her class in 1899. From the time of her enrollment until she graduated, Spencer spent summers and holidays in Bramwell. Between 1899 and 1901, she taught school in the McDowell County coal towns of Maybeury and Elkhorn, before moving permanently to Lynchburg. In 1901, she married former classmate Edward Alexander Spencer.During the Harlem Renaissance, Anne Spencer’s writing was discovered by the novelist James Weldon Johnson, who in 1920 was responsible for the publication of her poem, ‘‘Before the Feast at Shushan,’’ in The Crisis, the magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Her poetry was applauded by critics including H. L. Mencken, and her friends included W.E.B Du Bois and Langston Hughes. Spencer’s poetry was published in numerous anthologies and periodicals, including the first edition of the prestigious Norton Anthology of Modern Poetry. In 2000, two of her poems were included in the Library of America’s anthology of 20th Century American poetry.Anne Spencer worked as a high school librarian from 1924 to 1946, and continued to write until just before her death. Her last poem was titled simply ‘‘1975.’’ Her Lynchburg home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

Jan. 31, 1878: Educator William Woodson Trent was born in rural Nicholas County. He served as state superintendent of schools from 1933 until 1957.

Jan. 31, 1922: Movie and television actress Joanne Dru was born Joan Letitia Lacock in Logan. Her movie career included more than 40 films.

Jan. 31, 1945: Sergeant Jonah Edward Kelley of Mineral County was killed in action while leading his squad against German positions during World War II. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his “superb courage.”

Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well, it was copied in other counties and states.

Feb. 1, 1901: Frank Buckles, the last known American veteran of World War I, was born in Missouri. Buckles purchased a farm in Charles Town in 1954 and continued to live there until his death in 2011.

February 2, 1908: Justice Marion Chambers was born in Huntington. Chambers was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Iwo Jima campaign in February 1945.

Feb. 3, 1825: Confederate General William Lowther Jackson was born in Clarksburg. He was one of at least three Southern officers to bear the nickname, “Mudwall.”

Feb. 3, 1845: Gilmer County, located in the heart of West Virginia, was established from parts of Kanawha and Lewis counties. It was named for Thomas W. Gilmer, a governor of Virginia.

Feb. 3, 1923: Broadcast announcer Jack Fleming was born in Morgantown. He was the long-time ‘‘Voice of the Mountaineers.’’

Feb. 3, 1961: The West Virginia legislature passed a resolution to officially adopt “The West Virginia Hills” as an official state song. ‘‘The West Virginia Hills’’ is the best-known of four official state songs.

Feb. 4, 1845: Doddridge County was formed from parts of Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, and Tyler counties. It was named for Philip Doddridge, a Western Virginia congressman, state legislator, and member of the Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1829–30.

Feb. 4, 1945: The hotel at Minnehaha Springs was destroyed by fire. Built in 1914, it was the first facility in Pocahontas County built strictly for the tourist business and was a forerunner of today’s local tourism economy.

Feb. 5, 1889: Fiddler and self-taught physician James Franklin “Doc” White was born near Ivydale. White served the community as doctor, dentist and midwife, delivering more than 1,800 babies.

Feb. 5, 1890: Coach Eli Camden ‘‘Cam’’ Henderson was born in Joetown, Marion County. He is a revered figure in Marshall University sports history.

Feb. 5, 1941: Actor David Lynn Selby was born in Morgantown. His stage and screen credits include the outdoor drama Honey in the Rock, and the television shows Falcon Crest and Dark Shadows.

Feb. 6, 1882: Poet Anne Spencer was born Annie Bethel Bannister in Henry County, Virginia. In 1886, she and her mother moved to Bramwell, where she spent most of her childhood and adolescent years.

Feb. 6, 2007: Selva Lewis “Lew” Burdette, a native of Nitro, died in Florida. Burdette was an outstanding major league baseball player who spent most of his career with the Milwaukee Braves. In 18 major league seasons, he won 203 games and lost 144.

e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council. For more information, contact the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25301; (304) 346-8500; or visit e-WV at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

