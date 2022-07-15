West Virginia Week in History - Jack Glasscock

Athlete John Wesley ‘‘Jack’’ Glasscock was born July 22, 1859, in Wheeling. Glasscock, who played bare-handed, became one of baseball’s premier shortstops in the 19th century. Glasscock was called ‘‘Pebbly Jack’’ because of his habit of ‘‘grounds keeping’’ at his position, picking up and tossing away pebbles. He died Feb. 24, 1947.For more West Virginia history, including Stephen Paul Coonts, who became a best-selling action and adventure novelist with the 1986 publication of “Flight of the Intruder,” visit www.register-herald.com