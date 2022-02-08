West Virginia Week in History - Feb.-13-19

www.wvencyclopedia.orgThe eccentric Orval Elijah Brown (February 19, 1908-March 20, 2005) was born near Lizemores, in Clay County. Brown, a free-spirited individual, gained notoriety as the ‘‘Clay County Wild Man’’ during the Great Depression for his untamed physical appearance that included a flowing beard and the wearing of little more than a self-made loincloth. Despite his unkempt look, Brown claimed to live a disciplined life free of sex, drugs, and alcohol, and he continually worked to maintain his physical health.Brown spent his early life on his family’s farm in the Big Sycamore section of Clay County. He attended school through the eighth grade, was an avid reader, enjoyed various outdoor pastimes, and demonstrated an aversion to clothing. By the age of 20, Brown’s behavior helped to make him a local folk hero. Hearing of a Tarzan-like man who lived in a cave, visitors flocked to the Brown homestead to have their picture taken with the ‘‘Wild Man’’ for the price of 25 cents. Brown also traveled to local carnivals and fairs to sell his photos.Brown’s posing career was interrupted by service in the U.S. Army from 1930 to 1933, where he played football and took up boxing. He also served in the navy from 1941 to 1943. Upon his honorable discharge from the navy, he returned to Clay County. In September 1950, Brown was arrested and charged in the killing of his first cousin, Wilford Reedy. Accounts vary, but Brown said the act was in self defense. However, he pleaded insanity and spent nearly 18 years at the state mental hospital at Weston. He was released in 1968 and moved to Carl, in Nicholas County, to live with his sister until 1995.In 1995, Brown’s health forced him to a veterans’ hospital in Beckley. Brown then moved to a retirement home in Roane County.l l lTo learn more about West Virginia’s history, such as Mother Jones arrest after helping union miners on Paint Creek and Cabin Creek, musician “Uncle Homer” Walker of Mercer County who was among the last in a tradition of black Appalachian banjo players, or author Homer Hickam of Rocket Boys fame, visit register-herald.com 

Charleston WV – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

Feb. 13, 1800: General John Jay Jackson was born near Parkersburg. He served in the Seminole War as a member of Gen. Andrew Jackson’s staff.

Feb. 13, 1913. Mother Jones was arrested in Charleston after helping union miners on Paint Creek and Cabin Creek.

Feb. 14, 1866: Grant County was created and named for Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who later became the nation’s 18th president.

Feb. 15, 1898: Musician John Homer “Uncle Homer” Walker was born in Mercer County. Among the last in a tradition of black Appalachian banjo players, he played the five-string banjo in the clawhammer style.

Feb. 15, 1975: Elizabeth Kee, the state’s first female member of Congress, died in Bluefield. Kee was elected to Congress in 1951 after the death of her husband, John. She retired in 1964 and was replaced by her son, James.

Feb. 16, 1821: Morris Harvey was born near Prosperity in Raleigh County. Harvey’s gifts to the Barboursville Seminary led to its name being changed to Morris Harvey College in 1901. The institution is now known as the University of Charleston.

Feb. 16, 1951: Second Lieutenant Darwin Keith Kyle died during an intense exchange against Chinese forces in Korea. He was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Feb. 17, 1735: Morgan Morgan was commissioned a captain of militia in the 201st Field Artillery, which is considered the oldest military unit in the United States.

Feb. 18, 1843: Ritchie County was created from portions of Wood, Lewis, and Harrison counties. The county was named for Virginia journalist and politician Thomas Ritchie.

Feb. 18, 1890: Ellison Mounts, a cousin to the Hatfield family, was hanged for murder, ending the Hatfield-McCoy Feud.

Feb. 18, 1969: Hundreds of miners in Raleigh County went on strike over the issue of black lung. Within days, the walkout spread throughout southern West Virginia.

Feb. 19, 1872: The Glenville Branch of the State Normal School was established by an act of the legislature. The first session of the college opened on January 14, 1873, in the old Gilmer County courthouse.

Feb. 19, 1908: Orval Elijah Brown was born near Lizemores in Clay County. Brown, a free-spirited individual, gained notoriety as the ‘‘Clay County Wild Man’’ during the Great Depression for his untamed physical appearance that included a flowing beard and the wearing of little more than a self-made loincloth.

Feb. 19, 1943: Author Homer Hickam was born in Coalwood, McDowell County. Hickam’s second book, Rocket Boys: A Memoir, was published in 1998 and became a runaway bestseller.

e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council. For more information, contact the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25301; (304) 346-8500; or visit e-WV at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

 

