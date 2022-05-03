West Virginia Week in History - Clarence Watson

Clarence Wayland Watson (May 8, 1864-May 24, 1940) was a prominent coal baron and U.S. senator. He was born in Fairmont, the third son of James Otis Watson and Matilda (Lamb) Watson. Clarence attended public schools in Fairmont and in 1886 graduated from Fairmont State Normal School, now Fairmont State University. In 1893, he joined his father and brothers in the family's mining enterprises. In 1894, Watson married Minnie Lee Owings and moved into his father's mansion, La Grange, which he remodeled in the Spanish Mission style and renamed Fairmont Farms.In 1901, Clarence Watson combined the Watson mining properties with others in the Fairmont field to form the Fairmont Coal Company, which operated 28 mines and had 6,067 employees by 1902. In 1903, he played a leading role in the merger of the Fairmont Coal Company with the Consolidation Coal Company of Maryland, and was named president of the company at the time of the merger. In 1906, he headed a syndicate that purchased a majority share of the Consolidation stock. During World War I, Watson was commissioned as a lieutenant colonel in the Ordnance Department of the United States Army and served with the American Expeditionary Forces in France until January 1919. He returned to the coal business after the war. Serving as president or chairman of the board, Watson made Consolidation Coal the largest independent bituminous mining company in the nation by 1927. In 1928, he was forced out of the company.Watson, a Democrat, served in the U.S. Senate from 1911 to 1913, filling the unexpired term of Stephen B. Elkins. His brother-in-law, Aretas B. Fleming, was governor of West Virginia, 1890–93. Watson also bred race horses, had a private railroad car, and was an avid sportsman. Watson's mansion, Fairmont Farms, was converted into apartments and still stands today.  

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

May 8, 1998: Senator Jennings Randolph died at the age of 96. He was first elected to Congress in 1932 and served for 40 years.

May 9, 1843: Confederate spy ‘‘Belle’’ Boyd was born in Martinsburg. On July 4, 1861, Belle shot a Yankee soldier and started her spy career.

May 9, 1863: Confederate raiders arrived at Burning Springs, Wirt County. There they set fire to 150,000 barrels of oil, oil tanks, engines for pumping, engine houses, wagons, and oil-laden boats.

May 10, 1908: The first official observance of Mother’s Day was held at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton and simultaneously in Philadelphia. The holiday resulted from a vigorous campaign by Anna Jarvis who wanted to commemorate the spirit of her mother’s work as a social activist.

May 10, 1960: John F. Kennedy defeated Hubert Humphrey in the West Virginia primary. It dispelled the widely held belief that being a Roman Catholic was a crippling handicap for a presidential candidate.

May 11, 1909: Filmmaker Ellis Dungan was born. After years of working in the feature film industry in India, he settled in Wheeling, where he shot documentaries and produced films for the state and the region.

May 11, 1930: Physician John C. Norman, Jr. was born in Charleston. A noted thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon and researcher, he was best known for his work toward creating an artificial heart.

May 12–14, 1921: Bullets peppered down on about a dozen mining towns in the Matewan-Williamson area, and nonunion miners fired back, in what became known as the Battle of the Tug. Three people were shot and killed.

May 13, 1962: Editorial cartoonist Henry Payne was born in Charleston. In 1989, Payne was the first editorial cartoonist in the country to make his work available via computer.

May 14, 1878: Photographer Rufus “Red” Ribble was born in Blacksburg, Virginia. For nearly 40 years he traveled the coalfields making panoramic photographs of miners, towns, family reunions, church congregations and school groups.

May 14, 1906: Social reformer Mary Behner was born in Xenia, Ohio. From 1928 until 1937, Behner worked in the coal camps along Scotts Run near Morgantown, fighting poverty and creating social and educational outlets for families.

