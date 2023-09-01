charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Symphony kicks off its 2023-24 season with new music director Maurice Cohn conducting its opening night concert on Sept. 9 at the Clay Center in Charleston and on Sept. 10 in Parkersburg.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston, Cohn takes the stage with musicians to celebrate the beginning of the 2023-24 season with an Opening Night Celebration. The night’s program includes Aram Khachaturian’s Masquerade Suite and Clara Wieck Schumann’s Piano Concerto featuring Astral Artist Byeol Kim. The evening concludes with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
“I cannot wait to begin this wonderful season with the WVSO,” Cohn said in a press release. “It will be a year full of fantastic music, and I am so excited to share it with all of you. This first concert is music full of joy and energy, and I hope to see you there.”
Concert-only tickets start at $14 and are available at wvsymphony.org or by calling 304-561-3570.
As part of the season opener, patrons are invited to purchase tickets to the Maestro Dinner to be held in the Grand Lobby of the Clay Center prior to the concert. Tickets for the three-course, plated dinner are $75 and include dinner, a special pre-concert presentation by guest pianist Kim, and a voucher to attend Opening Night Celebration. Tickets can be purchased by calling the WV Symphony office at 304-957-9876 or by visiting https://shorturl.at/ceorL.
The WV Symphony will also perform the Opening Symphonic Concert at Blennerhassett School in Parkersburg beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Hosted by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra of Parkersburg, tickets for the concert start at $25 for adults and are available at wvsop.org, at the door, or by calling 888-699-8767 (MYWVSOP). Student tickets are free.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. In its 85th season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
