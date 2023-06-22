Webster Springs, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive will host a “Coffee Talks” networking session from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, June 23, at a pavilion on Baker’s Island in Webster Springs. It is open to the public.
Louise Hamrick, a lifelong resident of Webster County and a serial entrepreneur, including co-owner of Holly River Grocery and several Airbnb properties in Webster County, will be interviewed by Judy Moore, executive director of WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Hamrick is also a member of the Webster County Economic Development Authority. Hamrick retired from United Bank after 40 years of service, is the president of Webster Springs Main Street and president of Hacker Valley Senior Citizens.
Moore said, “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from, and exchange ideas with one another in an informal gathering.”
