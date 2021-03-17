charleston — The West Virginia Division of Culture and History has announced the 2021 West Virginia History Heroes.
The award gives statewide recognition to individuals for their service to an organization’s program or for a contribution to state and local history.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be non in-person ceremony. Instead, a video presentation is available on the West Virginia Archives and History YouTube channel. A link to the recorded presentation can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HwoxAJGboU
The 2021 History Heroes:
William ‘Skip’ Deegans has spent countless hours in the Old Stone Cemetery cleaning stones as well as helping host cemetery preservation workshops, raising money for improvements and guarding the cemetery at Halloween to prevent damage. Deeply committed to preservation of the cemetery, he recently shared information about a family plot and the refurbished antique fence that will be placed around it through a storyboard presentation to the local garden club. He also has helped raise awareness about cemetery preservation and other historical topics in the Greenbrier Valley through the publication of regular newspaper articles. Deegans also is a member of the Lewisburg Historic Landmarks Commission. Deegans was nominated by Friends of the Old Stone Cemetery.
In 2020, Phillip A. Hayes prepared a detailed and insightful analysis of the Big Beaver Creek Ancient Fortification Site, purportedly Raleigh County’s oldest manmade structure. Using engineering techniques and contemporary reports to analyze earlier data and the supposed physical site, Hayes has suggested that the case for an “ancient Indian fortification” has not been made. His work resulted in a monograph titled “The Ancient Fortification Legend: A Reevaluation, Big Beaver Creek Site (46RG1), June 6, 2020.” Hayes was nominated by Raleigh County Historical Society.
Ron Kirk has been vice president of the Greenbrier Historical Society for 10 years and has been involved in a variety of activities. For several years, he served on the personnel committee and was especially useful for interviews and checking references. A retired engineer, he has provided valuable information and assistance in upgrading electrical, heating and cooling, and technology systems. He also created videos for the local public access station that promote home tour events. In the past year, Kirk developed a training program for new board members to ensure that they understand the organization and their duties and responsibilities. Kirk was nominated by Greenbrier Historical Society.
Kevin Andrew Pruitt represented the Gen. Hugh Mercer Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, at the dedication of the Gold Star Families Monument in Princeton in the Fall of 2020. In addition, he has been an historical interpreter and educator for the SAR at various events, served as honor guard, and striven to preserve local, state, and national history. Pruitt has begun efforts to locate and preserve the grave of Continental militiaman John Peyton Bailey, one of the first settlers in Mercer County. Pruitt was nominated by Gen. Hugh Mercer Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
West Virginia History Heroes are nominated by historical, genealogical, preservation, museum, patriotic or like organizations from across the state. T
he purpose of this annual award is to give state-level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization’s programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication or preservation.
The West Virginia History Hero award is a one-time only recognition.
Co-sponsors of the West Virginia History Hero Day are the Archives and History Commission, Mining Your History Foundation, Preservation Alliance of West Virginia Inc, West Virginia Association of Museums, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, West Virginia Historical Society and the West Virginia Humanities Council.