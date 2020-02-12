West Virginia Dance Company to perform at GVT this weekend

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, has announced that the West Virginia Dance Company (WVDC) will be holding a concert at GVT in Lewisburg, on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
A dance workshop, hosted by WVDC founder, Managing Artistic Director and choreographer Toneta Akers-Toler, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre. The workshop will cost $10.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors(60+)/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
Founded in 1977, the WVDC tours throughout West Virginia, and 14 other states, with the distinct purpose of enriching lives through dance. Performing for tens of thousands annually, WVDC’s unique repertory of modern works is inspired by the diverse cultures and people of the world, including those of our home region of Appalachia.
As a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit, the WVDC is funded through the generous donations of individuals, corporations, community foundations and the state of West Virginia.
For more detailed information about the educational and community/social benefits of arts-based learning, visit WVDanceCo.com.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.