Every other Wednesday morning a line of cars forms in front of the yellow brick building next to City Hall in Rupert.
From 11 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Abigail and Josiah Spangler and several volunteers hand out bags full of groceries, hot meals, diapers and toiletries.
“On an average day we can serve up to 250 people. The meal bags can provide up to five days of food, and we serve a ready-made meal too,” said Abigail. “It’s probably the biggest part of our budget right now since the cost of groceries has been rising.”
The Spanglers took over leadership of Wellspring of Greenbrier, Inc. in November after the previous owners retired. The day haven and resource center provides free meals, showers, laundry and clothing giveaways. They work closely with other area organizations to provide mental health services and substance use disorder services.
“We’re trying to get people the help that they need and give them some hope,” Abigail said. “That starts with meeting their basic needs – so that’s what we’re trying to focus on right now. Food, and figuring out how to get them the things that they need.”
The center is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and strives to offer transient and homeless people a sense of normalcy.
“People need food, they need shelter and they need access to something that they know they can go to for basic needs. A little bit of hope, a little bit of normalcy, have a cup of coffee, have a chat with someone,” Abigail said.
