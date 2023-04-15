There’s nothing quite like the first, maiden month of spring in our great state of West Virginia. The sky begins to open up, letting the sun shine down on all of nature’s beauty to awaken it once again, and there is a change of pace that takes place in our atmosphere.
During these comfortingly warm days, lengthening with light, the birds fill the air, chirping us all to cheer with their song, and the squirrels exuberantly scamper out of hibernation to come out and play for another wonderful year.
This past weekend, I indulged in one of my personal favorite spring activities, hiking. I felt as though I was gleefully welcoming the warm weather with each step I took on the rocky, root-filled path. My head became clearer, and my heart lighter, as I happily strode along, stopping for moments to take in all the freshness and beauty that was surrounding me. Everywhere I looked, there was something new to be spotted in the surprisingly calm color palette of the trail, from the tall and ancient greening trees lining the curvy path, to the gray and brown color of the trail rocks along the way.
For just a moment in time, there we all were at exactly the right time, me, my dog, and my family, to enjoy and experience the phenomena of nature at their finest. And while the peaceful backdrop of the rushing waterfall, unfortunately, left my mind soon after we got home, the honest tiredness that you feel in your legs after a long day on the trail stayed with me a bit longer.
I hope that the sheer and pure amazement that I get out of spring each year never goes away, and I hope you get some excitement and fun out of it, too.
